Fluxweed Stems are one of the many ingredients you can find in Hogwarts Legacy. Similar to many other ingredients you can find while exploring the game, these can be troubling to track down, but when you do, they’re extremely useful in a handful of potions you can craft. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways for you to have Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts regularly. The first is by purchasing them from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. This vendor will offer a variety of helpful plant items for you to purchase, and they will have Fluxweed Stems for sale you can directly purchase. However, the stock for this vendor does not last forever. Eventually, you’ll want to pick up the Fluxweed Seeds, which you can also purchase from this vendor. The problem is Fluxweed Seeds require a Large Pot, and you’ll need to find this if you want to begin growing them yourself.

Related: All Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Large Pots in the Tomes and Scrolls store, also in Hogsmeade. Speak with the vendor at this location, and you can find a Potting Table with a Large Pot Spellcraft for sale. There are tables with one Large Pot, two Large Pots, or even three Large Pots. You can purchase the number you feel comfortable with and then take them back to the Room of Requirement. You can now begin growing Fluxweed Stems at this location, which takes 15 minutes to grow properly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend placing Fertilizer down on any of the pots you use to receive more yield from these plant resources. When you can pull these plants from the pot, you can freely use them in any potion recipe you want to utilize.