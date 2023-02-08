There are several types of pots you can use in Hogwarts Legacy to grow a variety of plants. You’ll need these plants to use in various potion recipes while playing the game. You start with a standard Small Pot, but eventually, some plants you need to use in recipes require you to use a Large Pot, and you need to go out of your way to find this item. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Large Pots in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get Large Pots in Hogwarts Legacy

The only way to get Large Pots is to purchase a Spellcraft item that you can use in the Room of Requirement. You can unlock this location as you progress through the main story, so if you have not reached this point, don’t fret too much about it. When you get to this point, the next stop you need to make will be in Hogsmeade, and you need to visit the Tomes and Scrolls shop and speak with the vendor inside this bookshop.

The vendor will have a handful of Spellcraft stations that you can purchase. For example, you can use the Conjuring spell when you learn these spells in the Room of Requirement. You need to purchase the Spellcraft with a Large Pot and Table from the Tomes and Scrolls shop. You can find an offer to purchase this scroll featuring one pot, two pots, or three large pots. You can pick which of these you want to add to your collection and then return it to the Room of Requirement. Fluxweed Stem is a good example of a plant that requires a large pot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, use the Conjuring Spell while in the Room of Requirement to summon the Large Pot on a Table, and feel free to use any plants that require a Large Pot.