Where to get Iron Chunks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In order to craft advanced Poké Balls, such as Ultra Balls and Jet Balls, trainers in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will need to learn where to find Iron Chunks. You’ll typically need about two Iron Chunks per Poké Ball to craft; so, they are relatively easy to run out of. The material can only be obtained through searching the wild, but several of the game’s locations has one sort of object where you can get these from.

The best way to get Iron Chunks is to search for any of the colored crystals that are rooted in the ground. Every type of crystal usually sits at the bottom of hills or on rocky surfaces; so, Obsidian Fieldlands may be the best location to search for these. Upon finding a crystal, aim and throw one of your Pokémon onto it for the crystal to break. You aren’t guaranteed to earn Iron Chunks each time, but the chances are very high.

Specifically, black crystals tend to drop the most Iron Chucks, as each is bound to give you four or five pieces. In addition, it is possible to find the crafting material on the ground. No matter which main location you are in, single pieces of Iron Chunks are most likely to spawn near coastlines and in caves. It should be noted that you can leave and then instantly return to these areas to find that the Iron Chucks spawn in the same place you’ve found them in before.

