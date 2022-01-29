You’ll need multiple resources to take with you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These resources can be found in the wild, and you can use them to craft several items that you can use on your adventures. A helpful item you’re going to need if you want to craft Feather Balls is the Sky Tumblestones. If you’ve already encountered the Tumblestone and Black Tumblestone resources, you have a good idea of what you need to find. In this guide, we share where to get Sky Tumblestones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Sky Tumblestone has the same look and appearance as the previous two Tumblestones you’ve encountered in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Now, it has a blue coloring. You can find it while exploring the Crimson Mirelands, typically through the Golden Loawlands, Gapejaw Bog, and Sludge Mound, to name a few notable locations in this region.

You’ll need to use a Pokémon to break them apart. You can typically get two or four from each node, and they sometimes also drop iron chunks when you break them. You’ll want to roam throughout the Crimson Mirelands to find them. You usually want to stick close to the sides of the walls to find them, or next to rock formations.