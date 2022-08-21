There are plenty of ingredients to obtain as you progress through Tower of Fantasy. Each of these ingredients will grant your character benefits when you cook them into a meal and eat it. While some of these ingredients are easy to spot, some are rather difficult to obtain and can only be found in specific locations. Lake Bass is just one type of fish that you can obtain in Tower of Fantasy but it is one of the more difficult to locate.

Where to get Lake Bass in Tower of Fantasy

When you head the term Lake Bass, it is obvious that you will find it in water. After all, fish aren’t going to suddenly appear on land. There are different types of water that you can find in the game; salt water and fresh water. If Lake Bass is what you are after, you will want to look for sources of fresh water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get your hands on some Lake Bass, you will need to wait until you reach the Crown region. This is the fourth region you will go to during the campaign. You will need to upgrade your Suppressor before you can enter this region or else you will get heavily damaged. Lake Bass are able to be found in the rivers of the Crown region and the outer waters of the Warren region to the northeast of the Crown region.

How to use Lake Bass

Lake Bass isn’t a good ingredient to eat alone. You will, instead, want to cook these fish into a meal that will benefit your character more. Lake Bass can be used to make Salmon Sashimi. This meal will increase your character’s ice damage by a decent amount as well as grant them 20 Satiety points. A far better choice than to eat Lake Bass along.