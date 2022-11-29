Where to get Leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced several new items to the franchise that will help trainers in their journey. Each item possesses unique attributes and can be very impactful if used efficiently. The game also sees the return of several old items that have been part of the franchise for a long time. One of these items is Leftovers, which most fans of the franchise’s main games would recognise. Fortunately, like most Pokémon games, Leftovers is pretty easy to acquire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like most held items in the game, Leftovers can be bought from the Delibird Presents shop. You’ll need to spend ₽20,000 at the Cascarrafa branch to get your hands on Leftovers. Furthermore, the item is available from the get-go at the Delibird Presents shop, so you don’t need any Gym Badges to access it.

Alternatively, you will find Leftovers behind the two vendors standing near the arena in Medali. If you cannot pinpoint the item’s location, go near the NPC that sells Gimmighoul Coin, and you should easily be able to spot the two vendors in the corner. This a great way of saving money as buying the item from Delibird Presents shop will likely put a dent in your pocket.

If you are unfamiliar with Leftovers, it’s a held item that replenishes 1/16th of the maximum HP (only to equipped Pokémon) after every turn in battle. Its application is very similar to Shell Bell, which also regenerates health periodically.