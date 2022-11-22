Where to get Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you equip your Pokémon with the right item, they can become incredibly more powerful than they usually would. Of course, this isn’t the case all of the time, but the right held item combined with a certain type or attack can elevate a Pokémon to areas it normally wouldn’t be able to reach. The Loaded Dice is one of these, giving moves that attack multiple times in a turn a better chance of connecting. This is incredibly helpful for Pokémon that have these kinds of moves. Here is where you can get the Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first, and free, way to get it, is to defeat five trainers in East Province (Area One). After you do this, travel to the East Province (Area One) Pokémon Center and talk to the nearby league representative. If you have battled five people in this section of the map, he will give you the item.

The other way to get Loaded Dice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty easy as well, but very expensive. Make your way to the northern part of Levincia, and just down the street from the Pokémon Center is a Delibird Presents store. You can buy a Loaded Dice for 20,000 League Points or Pokémon Dollars from this specific store. This is quite expensive, but through this method, you will be able to get multiple of the item if you need them, although one should be enough in most cases.

When you have your Lucky Dice, just simply have whatever Pokémon you want to have it hold it. The odds of your multi-hit attacks will instantly go up in battles.