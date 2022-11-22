How Population Bomb works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to get it

Every now and then you will find some attacks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you continually want to come back to. With such a wide list of moves available for various Pokémon, there are bound to be some that you like more than others. One of the new lines of Pokémon in the game has a particularly special move that you should consider getting. Here is an explanation of the Population Bomb move in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to get it.

What is Population Bomb and how to get it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Population Bomb is a very powerful move that can be learned by Tandemaus and its evolution, Maushold. The former can learn it at level 46, while the latter can get it at level 53. These are late stages to learn a new move, but that is because the move does so much damage.

Population Bomb works by essentially attacking an opponent ten times in one turn with Normal physical attacks. While each attack can potentially miss, the move has 90% accuracy, so it is very probable to get over half of those hits in. If any of those attacks miss, the following ones will be canceled. When looking at Population Bomb’s description, you will see only 20 power under it, but adding that up with each successive hit, plus any bonuses you get from them holding an item, can leave this to be a devastating attack.

There are quite a few items you could give to your Maushold or Tandemaus to make this move even better. King’s Rock, Wide Lens, Razor Claw, Choice Band, Loaded Dice, and Muscle Band are just a few examples that can take this move from being very strong to overpowered. It doesn’t matter that the Pokémon themselves don’t typically have great stats; if you can get Population Bomb off, you are going to deal a lot of damage.