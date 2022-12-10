Where to get Marmalade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new picnic mechanic and sandwich making system has introduced a variety of different ingredients and condiments to the game’s item list. Marmalade is just one of the many new items added to the game for players to use in their sandwiches. Consuming a sandwich grants players a variety of effects, such as increasing encounter rates of a specific type, or even increasing the rate in which elusive Shiny Pokémon can be encountered. Marmalade can be used to make a total of 15 sandwiches, and is described as a condiment with sour and bitter notes. It is commonly used to balance oily ingredients. Feeling hungry yet? Here is how you can get Marmalade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Marmalade location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Marmalade can be purchased from the Artisan Bakeries located around the region of Paldea, as well as the Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia. Do note, however, that players will only be able to unlock it in the shop’s menu after obtaining four Gym Badges. Once you have defeated the four gyms, you should be able to see Marmalade in the Bakery’s listings. Marmalade costs ₽260 a pop and can be sold for ₽130 a unit.

Although the Aquiesta Supermarket is strictly based in Levincia, Artisan Bakeries can be found in Alfornada, Artazon, Cascarrafa, Cortondo, Levincia, Medali, Mesagoza and Porto Marinada, giving players easy access to this sweet and sour topping, once they have met the Gym Badge requirement, of course.

Marmalade can be used to make the following sandwiches:

Marmalade Sandwich

Great Marmalade Sandwich

Ultra Marmalade Sandwich

Master Marmalade Sandwich

Tropical Sandwich

Great Tropical Sandwich

Ultra Tropical Sandwich

Master Tropical Sandwich

Refreshing Sandwich

Great Refreshing Sandwich

Ultra Refreshing Sandwich

Master Refreshing Sandwich

Great Fruit Sandwich

Ultra Fruit Sandwich

Master Fruit Sandwich



