You’ll be on the lookout for several types of Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. These trophies are what you can loot off some of the infected you take out as you explore through the city, especially if you take part in side activities. One of the varieties of Infected Trophies you can find are the Rare ones. Each type of Infected Trophy has a better chance to appear on specific types of Infected, so knowing which ones you have to hunt down to find the ones you’re looking for is critical. In this guide, we cover where to get Rare Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

There’s a chance to find a Rare Infected Trophies on many of the stronger infected, but you want to try and look for the Goons, Bolters, and Banshees. These Infected have the highest chances of having a Rare Infected Trophy on them. You can usually find these creatures wandering the city at night, and many of them will be featured in Infected events where a featured creature will be rampaging nearby. You’ll see them pop up at night with a blue indicator on your map.

For the Bolters, you’ll have to chase these creatures down to catch them, making them potentially the most difficult if you’re struggling with Dying Light’s parkour movement. The Goons may be the toughest of the three because of their raw strength and massive amount of health. However, they typically draw weaker Infected near them, meaning you can collect multiple trophies simultaneously. The

Once you have enough Rare Infected Trophies, bring them back to a craftmaster to improve your various blueprints to enhance them.