Refreshing Piranhax Meat is a material that drops from an aquatic monster in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Previous Xenoblade games didn’t allow you to fight in the water, which was a bane to aquatic exploration. This game will enable players to fight in deep water, opening up a slew of new materials to collect and monsters to combat. This guide will explain where to get Refreshing Piranhax Meat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Refreshing Piranhax Meat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

This material drops from one species and one species only, the Piranhax. This predatory fish has been a staple of the Xenoblade series for quite some time. Now that you can fight in deep water hunting and scavenging their resources is possible. The particular breed of Piranhax we suggest hunting is the Obogoro Piranhax.

This creature can be found in the Pentelas Region, which can be accessed during chapter 3 of the campaign. Skip Travel to the Titan Rock Camp landmark, then run north and jump into the lake with the waterfall. This area is called Great Cotte Falls, and you will find your prey roaming there.

These fish hover around level 28, and your party should be ready to take these creatures down at this point in the game. Be careful when attacking these beasts because they are aggressive and will swarm unprepared groups.

Refreshing Piranhax Meat is one of the most valuable in-game resources to farm, as it’s used to create the Squishy-Fishy Grillwrap recipe. This culinary treat will grant your party a 15 percent experience boost. This is a massive boon to leveling your characters quickly. Skip Travel to a different region, then fast travel back to grab as much of this material as you need in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.