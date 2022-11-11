Rubedo is a resource in Warframe that is used in building a few weapons and Warframes. In the early game, when you are constantly getting new weapons blueprints, Warframe parts, and gear blueprints, you will need quite a lot of Rubedo. If you know where to look, you can earn a great deal of Rubedo and begin crafting to your heart’s content. This guide will explain where to get Rubedo in Warframe.

Best Rubedo farming locations in Warframe

Rubedo can be farmed on Phobos, Earth, Pluto, Sedna, Europa, and the Orokin Void. My preferred farm from them is at Zeugma on Phobos. This Dark Sector Survival mission has a +25 percent Resource Drop Chance.

It is also a Survival mission against the Infested. These are some of the most straightforward tasks for long farming sessions. You can find a spot on the map with one entrance, then stay there, and all the Infested will come to you. Running a team with a Nekros will allow you to use his Desecrate ability to re-roll the loot tables of dead enemies, increasing the number of Rubedo you will get.

Best Warframes to farm Rubedo with

You can also run Warframes like Hydroid with Pilfering Swarm or Khora with Pilfering Strangledome to increase your loot drops. It is a good idea to have one person bring a stealth Frame so they can leave the room you use a base and get the life support capsules without dragging away any enemies.

Farming for as long as possible is a good idea for these missions. Every five-minute rotation will give you an improved percentage chance buff, and some of these affect resource drops.

Rubedo drops are also affected by resource boosters that you can buy from the marketplace. It can be a great idea to pick up a three-day booster to increase the drop rate of resources and a three-day booster to increase the number of resources you collect by two. Then dedicate a weekend to doing any farming that you need to do. Finally, if you have a Smeeta Kavat, its Charm ability will increase the number of Rubedo you collect.

You should also check any containers, lockers, and crystal formations on the map, as these can all yield Rubedo.