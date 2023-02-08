There are multiple resources you can find while exploring Hogwarts Legacy. These are vital for completing potions or to use as you make your way through the game. Tracking them down can be challenging, and you might be bogged down with the process. One of the trickier resources to find are the Shrivelfig Fruit. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two reliable ways for you to find Shrivelfig Fruit. Both of them come from the same location, and they’re going to take you to Hogsmeade, where you’ll need to make your way over to The Magic Neep, the supplier in Hogsmeade who can sell you multiple produce and seeds for them. You’ll have visited them at least once when you initially arrived at Hogsmeade. Speak with the vendor, and you can purchase this item directly from their vendor.

Related: How to get the Antechamber chest in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative to purchasing it directly from The Magic Neep vendor is to buy the seeds from the same vendor. You can find those under the Seed Packets menu. Once you have those, you can bring them to the Room of Requirement and grow them at your leisure. Shrivelfig Fruit requires a medium pot, which you can pick up from the Tome and Scrolls store. If you have yet to unlock the Room of Requirement, you will struggle to find a medium pot while exploring Hogwarts Legacy. We recommend continuing through the story until you reach this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the two best ways to find Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy regularly. There’s a good chance you might find it while exploring the game, but buying the seeds and growing them in the Room of Requirement gives you a consistent way to locate them.