Silver Ingots are one of the more advanced resources in Fire Emblem Engage. When refining those weapons, you’ll need it for some of your higher-quality weapons and equipment, making them stronger for your units to use in battle. Refining weapons is one of the best ways to strengthen your units and topple more difficult combatants. Tracking down Silver Ingots is difficult, though, and not entirely clear. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Silver Ingots in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get Silver in Fire Emblem Engage

There are a handful of ways you can track down Silver. Likely the easiest way to find it is after you complete a battle. Once you defeat an enemy army by completing a story mission, a Paralogue, or a Skirmish, you can wander all over the battlefield and pick up any loot on the ground or speak to your party members. The loot on the ground can consist of helpful resources, such as Iron, Silver, fruits, vegetables, or Bond Fragments.

A way to improve the chances of receiving a lot of Silver when looting from a battlefield is to make sure you have a high Donation level with the given country where the battle took place. Every time you boost the Donation level with a country, the rewards for exploring a battlefield increase, giving you additional chances to find more resources when you loot them off the ground.

The second way to receive Silver is to have multiple dogs outside your farmhouse. These are the adapted animals you may have found after a battle and brought back with you to Somniel. Following every battle, they leave resources on the ground if you have them out in the pasture grazing. They don’t provide a lot, but every little bit counts, especially if it’s consistent. You want to revisit the Somniel every time you finish a battle to receive these rewards.