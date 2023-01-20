Iron Ingots are a beneficial material you need to find in Fire Emblem Engage. You’re primarily going to use it to improve your equipment and strengthen your weapons, which is one of the best ways to improve your units in battle outside of leveling them up. Unfortunately, finding this resource can be tricky, and you only have a few opportunities to locate it. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Iron Ingots in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get Iron in Fire Emblem Engage

For many, one of the best ways to find Iron is by scouring a battlefield after achieving victory. You’ll have a chance to explore where you and your party were fighting to adapt animals, speak with your party members, and obtain loot. The type of you loot you can find might be iron or silver resources, fruits and vegetables, or even Bond Fragments, which you can obtain by speaking with your party members.

Alternatively, when visiting the Donations board in the Café on Somniel, when you donate to a country and level up, they provide you with several rewards and bonuses to find resources while exploring. Iron is one of those resources. If you’re trying to find a way to obtain more of this material, setting Gold aside to pay for these hefty donations is a good way to make sure you receive more.

Another alternative is to have multiple dogs in your farmyard at Somniel. Every time you complete a battle, return to Somniel, and the animals you’ve adapted from the battlefield will drop resources on the ground. The dogs have a good chance to drop Iron or one of the other metal resources you need to refine your weapons. These are not large amounts, but it’s a consistent way to grab some for your basic weapons.