Some ingredients that you might find in Tower of Fantasy are quite rare. While some might be plentiful and appear in almost every location, others are confined to one spot and are much harder to come by. Snow Azaleas are among the ingredients that will take you some time to find. This simple flower is very beautiful but is easy to overlook if you don’t know where it’s located.

Where to get Snow Azalea in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t be able to get your hands on Snow Azaleas right away in Tower of Fantast. You will actually need to wait until you have reached the Warren region. The Warren region is the fifth area you will go to throughout the campaign and is the area covered in snow in the northeast corner of the map. Before you can access this region, you will need to upgrade your Suppressor to V3.4. This is the only way you will be able to withstand the radiation in the area.

Once you reach the Warren region, you will be able to find Snow Azaleas in the locations marked on the map above. Snow Azaleas look like green stems poking out of the snow with blue/purple dots on them. They are often found in snowfields and around trees.

How to use Snow Azaleas

Snow Azaleas are a good food to eat if you are in need of something and don’t have any meals on hand. This ingredient will restore five percent of your character’s health plus an additional 6,800. It will also fill your character’s Satiety Meter by two points. If you want to create a meal using Snow Azaleas, you can use them to craft Snow Azalea Tea. This drink will increase your ice damage and resistance by a small amount.