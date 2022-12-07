The Spicy Herba Mystica can appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a helpful ingredient that will boost the potency of the sandwiches you eat while having a picnic with your Pokémon. When you add any type of Herba Mystica to sandwiches, their benefits are boosted, giving you increased bonuses while playing the game. Tracking this ingredient down can take some time, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Spicy Herba Mystica only begins to appear when you reach the end of the game. This occurs when the credits roll in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and then you can return to the various cities in the Paldea region to challenge the Gym Leaders once again. They will have stronger Pokémon for you to take on, making your attempts to defeat them much more difficult. You will need to beat them all, and then you need to work on the final tournament. After finishing this, Jacq reaches out to you about taking on five-star raids; after you’ve completed enough of these, six-star raids appear.

The five and six-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are how you earn Herba Mystica. There’s are specific Pokémon encounters that you can have that do have increased chances for Spicy Herba Mystica to appear, and it is the one with the best chance to drop. These are the Pokémon raids that could have Spicy Herba Mystica as a reward in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All five-star raids with Spicy Herba Mystica

Arcanine

Abomasnow

Amoonguss

Annihilape

Baxcalibur

Blissey

Bombirdier

Brambleghast

Braviary

Breloom

Ceruledge

Cetitan

Dondozo

Dragonite

Drifblim

Eelektross

Falinks

Flapple

Gallade

Garchomp

Gengar

Glalie

Grimmsnarl

Gyarados

Hariyama

Haxorus

Honchkrow

Indeedee

Kingambit

Krookodile

Luxray

Mabosstiff

Mudsdale

Palafin

Passimian

Revavroom

Salamence

Scizor

Scyther

Slaking

Staraptor

Tauros

Tsareena

Tyranitar

All six-star raids with Spicy Herba Mystica