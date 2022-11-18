Sun Stones can become an important item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’re going to need it if you want to evolve specific Pokémon in this game, such as evolving Sunkern into Sunflora. Sun Stones can be difficult to find, and tracking it down will be a challenge. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Sun Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Sun Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We have not discovered too many Sun Stones in our travels. We did get lucky and find one while attempting to complete the Grass-type Pokémon Gym Leader’s challenge, the Sunflora Hide-and-Seek challenge. We had to explore the entire town to find at least 10 Sunflora and bring them back to the one holding the event. A handful of the Sunflora jumped at us for a battle, and one of them dropped a Sun Stone for us, namely the one at the stadium in the middle of the map. We don’t know if there’s always a chance for this item to drop, but this is where we acquired it.

There’s also the chance you can pick it up off the ground. Some players were able to find them while exploring the Asado Desert, a location to the far west of the Paldea region. You might want to visit this location after you’ve earned a few Gym Badges during your journey and you’ve leveled up your Pokémon quite a bit. There’s a chance you can find them as sparkling items on the ground, which does not narrow down your search.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Our best recommendation is to battle against Sun Flora and hope for a chance they drop this item. In addition, make sure to check out the Asado Desert to the far west of Paldea to see if you can try your luck in finding them in the sand.