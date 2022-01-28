Where to get Tumblestones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Crafting is a major new gameplay mechanic in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. One of the most important items you’ll need to craft are Pokéballs, which uses one Apricorn and one Tumblestone per ball. Tumblestone an essential crafting resource in Pokémon Legends: Arceus because of this. But where do you find this important material?

You’ll first be able to gather Tumblestone once you’ve completed the introductory mission and are able to explore the game’s first area, the Obsidian Fieldlands. Tumblestone can be found a little ways past the starting point of Aspiration Hill. A surefire way to find it is by taking a left when nearing the river and making your way to the spot of wild Buizels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tumblestone will appear in the world as large red crystals. You’ll need to gather them with the help of your partner Pokémon. However, if you’re pressed for time or simply don’t feel like exploring, there’s another quick way to get Tumblestone right in Juibilife Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Find the village crafting bench outside of the craftworks and speak to Anvin. He sells a variety of materials, including Tumblestone. Buying one Tumblestone will set you back 60 Pokémon dollars so make sure you have plenty of money on hand.