Not only are you trying to find precious resources to use to create useful tools and equipment in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, but the infected also have trophies you can collect. These trophies appear on a handful of infected, and the more you have, the more prestige you’ll receive from a craftmaster. They’ll be able to use these trophies to provide you with more useful upgrades for your blueprints and weapons. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Uncommon Infected Trophies in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The most reliable method to earn the Uncommon trophies is to take down as many of the infected you encounter, and loot them if it’s safe. The most notable infected that drop these trophies include the Virals Howlers, and Spitters.

The Virals are the faster infected, the ones who are much more agile and stronger than the standard ones that are shambling around. The Spitters will be the large, glowing infected that fire glops of infection at you from a distnace. Lastly, the Howlers, will be the ones that summon the massive swarms to hunt you down, and start chases. Of the three, the Virals are the easiest to defeat and claim their trophies, whereas the Spitters are a bit easier, with the Howlers being the most difficult if you do not sneak up on them.

You might be able to corner a lone Viral infected in the Dark Hollows, or outside during the night.