Which cats should you train up and why in Cat Cafe Manager?

As you serve more customers and gain more hearts in Cat Cafe Manager, you’ll earn experience for your character, staff, and cats. You can train your staff in obvious skills such as serving and cleaning, but you may not realize that you can also train your cats. This guide explains how to train your cats and why you should be specific about which ones get each skill point.

Why should you train your cats?

Cats have two skills each. One is usually a leaf, and the other will be specific to a faction of people in the game, such as the punks or witches. This secondary stat is the one you should train up as high as you can because it’ll pay off later.

When you have too many cats and want to adopt a new one, you’ll need to find someone in town who wants to adopt from you. Each faction has a post asking for cats, and you’ll get more hearts the higher the faction skill of that cat is. For example, the witches offer 100 hearts for a cat with 1 to 5 points in the witch skill, or 1,000 hearts for a cat with between 16 to 20 points. So spend your points wisely, and you’ll get a considerable boost in productivity late in the game.