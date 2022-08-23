Which character should you use to start Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Each character in Tower of Fantasy has unique attributes and abilities that serve a purpose; hence, every character is viable if appropriately used. However, it’s safe to say that few characters are better than the others and dominate the meta. If you are just starting out in the game and are wondering which character to go for, refer to the guide below.

The best character in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studio

While it is debatable which character is outright best in the game right now, Samir is clearly contending for the top spot. The gunslinger is primarily a DPS character that uses the Lighting Element. The dual-volt pistol makes Samir special, which allows her to deal rapid damage while being airborne without being disrupted. This means she can deal a burst of damage in no time while being relatively safe. Moreover, she can efficiently paralyze targets making her great for setting up allies.

What separates Samir from a lot of other units in the game is that she doesn’t particularly need dupes to be effective. Hence, she should be ready to go into the battle once you get her.

It’s worth noting that Samir is geared towards being an offensive juggernaut, so if that’s not your preferred playstyle, she might not be the best fit for your account. If you are looking for a tank that can absorb a lot of damage while returning a decent amount, Meryl might be more suited for you. Similarly, Cocco Ritter could be ideal for you if you are looking for a support-styled character. That said, it’s generally recommended to use a DPS character in your early stages since you’ll easily be able to slay foes and progress smoothly in the game.