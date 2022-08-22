How to get Booster Modules in Tower of Fantasy

As you progress in Tower of Fantasy, the foes and missions you take on will get more challenging. Hence, it’s important to keep upgrading Equipment, a gear that Wanderers can equip to boost their combative attributes. This can be done by using Booster Modules, a common resource you’ll have to use throughout your journey. This guide lists different methods to get Booster Modules in Tower of Fantasy.

Best methods to farm Booster Modules in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to buy Booster Module from the Crystal Dust store for 20x Crystal Dust per module. However, to earn Crystal Dust, you need to spend Vitality; hence, you cannot just spam this method repeatedly. Instead, you can complete the different levels in Bygone Phantasm and earn Booster Modules as a reward. It’s worth noting that once you finish a level in Bygone Phantasm and claim the corresponding reward, you won’t be able to do it again.

The Daily Supply Box you get can also potentially contain Booster Modules. However, this isn’t guaranteed, so you cannot rely on Daily Supply Box to gather Booster Modules. Finally, by hitting certain milestones in the Wanderer’s Log, you will get Booster Modules as a reward. You can check Wanderer’s Log by clicking on the screen’s Pencil+Notebook icon in the top right corner.

In total, you can get up to 40 Booster Modules from the Crystal Dust store in a week. If you play the game regularly and are on a grind to progress quickly, 40 Booster Modules won’t be enough to enhance the Equipment consistently. Hence you need to dabble between different methods to farm Booster Modules efficiently.