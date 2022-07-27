Which characters should you buy first in MultiVersus? Answered

While MultiVersus is a free-to-play game, you will not have access to the whole roster of playable characters right away. Instead, you can unlock them through either purchasing Gleamium with real world money or garnering up enough Gold to get them without using microtransactions. Here are the fighters we recommend you give a try first when you go to buy more characters.

What characters should you buy first in MultiVersus?

When you start out MultiVersus, there are only a few fighters that will be available to you. Wonder Woman can be unlocked through completing the opening tutorial, and there is a rotation of free characters that will be available. The free characters are switched out every week.

Before you buy any characters, we recommend trying to give the free rotation characters a try to see if you like them. If you like one of them enough, you can focus on playing them to earn enough Gold so you don’t have to pay to permanently unlock them. Additionally, you can try every fighter in the game in Training Mode regardless if you own them or not to see if they are fun to play.

Any characters you look to unlock in MultiVersus should be ones you enjoy from their original series or look to be fun to play as. For ease of access, the ones we recommend starting with are Shaggy, Superman, Harley Quinn, and Finn the Human.

All of these characters are generally easier to understand to play than others on the roster. That being said, be sure to give everyone a try to see if they fit your preferred play style. Some characters may be a little more complicated than others, but focusing on one at a time can give you a feel for them.