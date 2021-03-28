Which Genshin Impact Windblume flower choice should you pick?

For the Dream of Wind and Flowers quest in Genshin Impact, you will be acting out your role as the special guest at Mondstadt’s Windblume festival. After helping the city so much, the people wish to honor you. The first thing you will need to do is select a flower to offer to Barbatos, the Anemo Archon.

You will get to pick from the following list but will need to have the flower in your inventory to be able to hand it in straight away, if not, you will need to go and find it.

Dandelion

Windwheel Aster

Cecilia

Small Lamp Grass

Sweet Flower

Wolfhook

If you are wondering which flower you should pick, it actually doesn’t matter. The rest of the quest will play out the same way, no matter what you pick. As this is meant to be a roleplaying game, we would suggest picking the flower you associate with the most. As a Razor main, we went with Wolfhook. Pragmatic players can pick Sweet Flower as it will almost certainly be in their inventory.

After that, Venti suggests a change of location, and you will need to travel to Stormterror’s Lair. Go to the point marked on the map and then keep following the new waypoints that appear. You will reach an energy dome with some enemies and will need to kill them to get access to some Anemo totems. Activate them with an Anemo ability in the following order:

Center

Right

Left

After that, speak with Venti who will inform you that Windblume is a personal concept, and the flower that a person picks for themselves is the correct choice for the Windblume flower.

