Which herbs should you give to Aitor in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, your choices will have consequences on who lives and dies during your time in Villedor. As you progress through the story, you will be presented with a choice in the side mission Aitor. Aitor, one of the high-ranking members of the Peacekeepers has helped you, but could also spell trouble for you if he survives the attack he endured when you entered the Central Loop. Here is what herbs you should give him.

As you play through the Aitor side mission, you are given the task to find a lady named Margaret who knows how to use herbs to heal people. However, Aitor’s wife believes she is a witch and is very against this. When you find Margaret, she tells you what flowers to find to heal him. She also tells you to give him the small petals from the flower to heal him. The big petals poison him.

After you have found the herbs to give to Aitor, you return to him and have a choice to save him or not. If you do not like Aitor, give him the big petals to poison him and kill him. Keep in mind, though, that Jack Matt will later have Margaret killed thinking she told you to grab poison for him. If you want to save him, give him the small petals.