Which Pokémon games are compatible with Pokémon Home? Answered

There have been multiple Pokémon games since the original Pokémon Red and Blue versions came out in 1996. Many of these games feature the same Pokémon in previous games, with a handful of new ones, alongside updating mechanics and features. Game Freak created Pokémon Home for players to use to bring Pokémon from those older games into new ones, ensuring someone can keep their original Pokémon throughout future journeys. Here’s what you need to know about which Pokémon games are compatible with Pokémon Home.

All Pokémon games that work on Pokémon Home

If you’re looking to transfer your Pokémon to Pokémon Home, these are all of the games you use to establish a connection with Pokémon Home.

Pokémon Bank

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon Sword

Of these, you can transfer your Pokémon from and to Pokémon Home on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Pokémon Sword and Shield. You can only send Pokémon to Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Bank. If you’re looking to send many of your older Pokémon from the earlier games, you first need to transfer them to Pokémon Bank, and then they can go to Pokémon Home from that platform.

The system can feel confusing, especially for those playing the older Pokémon games. If you’re looking to bring older Pokémon with you into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak has already confirmed that it will be possible. However, it won’t be able available until sometime in spring 2023. We do not have a confirmed date, but it has been confirmed that it will be compatible with Pokémon Home, and it should happen before the summer of 2023.

If you’re looking to bring any Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, such as Hisuian Typhlosion, you can do this. However, several of the Hisiuan Pokémon will not be available in older games, even if the standard evolutions are available. You can bring your Hisuian Pokémon to Scarlet and Violet when available.