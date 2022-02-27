Can Pokémon Scarlet and Violet connect to Pokémon HOME?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is yet another entry in one of the largest gaming series out there. As expected, we will be introduced to plenty of new Pokémon including starters and legendaries. That being said, will you be able to connect Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to Pokémon HOME for older generation Pokémon?

Yes, Pokémon HOME will be compatible with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to access Pokémon from other generations and regions. However, this does not mean that you will be able to access every single Pokémon to ever make an appearance in the games. Only Pokémon that can be accessed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through normal gameplay can be transferred through Pokémon HOME. For example, don’t expect to have access to the Hisuian versions of the starter Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus (although they could potentially be included).

It’s not that surprising that there will be some limits on the Pokémon you can transfer through Pokémon HOME. As the list of Pokémon continues to expand, more games in the series that take place in various regions will have access to only certain monsters. As of this writing, we do not know which Pokémon will be locked out, but expect a pretty good amount of Pokémon from the other games to be usable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.