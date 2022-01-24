Which “Prosperous Partnership” character should you choose in Genshin Impact?

Lantern Rite festival, along with patch 2.4 update, is on the horizon for Genshin Impact. As part of the festival celebration, players will be able to choose any 4-star Liyue character in the Prosperous Partnership event. Although it completely depends on your requirement and playstyle preference, we’ve listed a few characters that are worth considering.

Which character should you choose?

All the 4-star characters that hail from the region of Liyue and will be up for grabs are:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Xiangling

Xinyan

Yanfei

Yun Jin

Xingqiu and Xiangling are arguably the two most robust and meta characters of all the aforementioned choices. Both are exceptional supports that excel at applying their respective elements and can also function as a sub-DPS unit. Xingqiu, in particular, is a top-tier character that is part of many strong teams, and he should be the top priority if you are missing him or searching for solid support. Alternatively, pick Xiangling if you are looking for a Pyro user that can apply the element efficiently.

Another strong candidate to consider is Ningguang, as she has one of the highest damage potentials out of all the characters available. Players who are new to the game and lack primary DPS characters can pick up Ningguang. Furthermore, she is a ranged DPS character and utilizes the Geo element.

Ultimately, it boils down to personal preference. Ideally, go for a character that you are missing from the lot.