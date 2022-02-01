Which server should you play on in Zenith: The Last City?

Zenith: The Last City is a VR MMO. As such, it can only be played online with others. However, you get a say in the server you get to play on. Each day, you get to choose which server you want to play on, which will define the general region in which you’re playing and influence where the other people you’re playing with are from. This guide explains how to choose the best server for you.

How to choose the best server in Zenith: The Last City

You should pick a server that’s based somewhere near you. For example, if you’re in the US, try to select a server on the same side of the country as you, east or west. For those in the UK or Europe, the best servers are the ones with EU in the title. This is because you’ll get a better experience in the game in terms of responsiveness and stability if you’re playing on a server close to where you’re playing.

The other factor that affects the quality of a server is the population count. Zenith: The Last City only informs you of whether the population is low, medium, high, or full. If the server is full, you can’t join it, so you’ll need to pick another one. So try to pick a server with a low or medium population. The fewer players there are on the server, the better the stability of that server will be. On the other hand, you should pick a server with a high population if you want to play with as many other people as possible.