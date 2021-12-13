Which starter monster should you choose in Monster Rancher 2?

Although you’re able to generate monsters from the CD database in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, the number of options you have can be overwhelming. So, if you’re looking to cut down on your options and test the waters, you can head over to the market where you’ll find three monsters being given out for free: Zuum, Mocchi, and Suezo. All of them are unique in their stats, looks, and behavior.

Zuum

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zuum is a medium-type dinosaur, very similar to their cousin Dino, who was one of the starters you could get in Monster Rancher 1. They’re the easiest monster to raise out of the three and their stats are pretty average with their life being the best out of three options. He matches Mocchi in terms of accuracy and Suezo in power. They’re a viable option that will take you far in the early game.

Mocchi

Screenshot by Gamepur

None of Mocchi’s stats fall under 100, which is great. They exceed in speed and defense, making them hard to hit in matches and even if an attack does land, the damage taken will be reduced. Out of the three, Mocchi is a great, adorable option for those starting out in the series.

Suezo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Suezo has the highest accuracy and intelligence out of the three. Their defense and power are pretty decent as well. However, their life is the lowest out of the three. Plus, they’re the hardest monster out of the three to raise. So, training them and raising their loyalty won’t be easy. Due to that, we recommend holding off on entering them in tournaments because a low loyalty will result in them not listening to you, which could easily lead to you losing.