Which starting companion should you pick in Cat Cafe Manager?

Soon after creating your character and picking your starting Trait, you’ll need to choose your first companion in Cat Cafe Manager. While this companion doesn’t set anything in stone for the rest of the game, it is the first cat you’re adopting, so it makes sense to consider this choice carefully. This guide explains everything you should think about when picking your starter companion.

Which starter companion is the best?

It’s not clear if the starter companions are the same for everyone, but the ones we were presented with had the following traits.

Clean Cat: -1 Bladder Need because it cleans up after itself.

-1 Bladder Need because it cleans up after itself. Tiny Tummy : -1 Food Need because they don’t eat a lot.

: -1 Food Need because they don’t eat a lot. Chill: -1 Stress Need because they tend to vibe.

Of these three, we picked the Chill option because we felt that building a cat cafe from scratch would eventually cause a lot of stress for our companion and character. However, if we already had the cafe set up, we’d likely have chosen the Clean Cat because litter trays are unhygienic and having too many full ones in your cafe is awful. In hindsight, Tiny Tummy would help keep costs down for food, and an army of cats with this Trait would make your cat cafe highly efficient and profitable.