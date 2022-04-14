Cat Cafe Manager starter Traits explained

One of the first decisions you’ll need to make in Cat Cafe Manager is which Trait you pick to start with. These don’t define your character, but they change how easy or complicated the opening few hours of managing your cat cafe will be. This guide explains every starter Trait, so you know which one is right for you.

Which starter Trait should you pick?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three starter Traits to choose from. Below we’ve listed each one and what it does for your character.

Social Butterfly : Gives you +2 to Service

: Gives you +2 to Service Gentle : +2 Cat Care, + 1 Stress Release for cats

: +2 Cat Care, + 1 Stress Release for cats Gourmand: +2 Cooking and a chance to use fewer ingredients when making something

It’s challenging to decide which one is right for you without playing the game first. However, if you want to make the optimal cat cafe that serves as many people as possible and achieves the best results, Social Butterfly is an excellent Trait to pick. This will allow you to serve customers in the best way possible, which is the core of any cat cafe.

If you’re purely interested in adopting as many cats as you can, pick the Gentle Trait. This makes it much easier and quicker to adopt cats, meaning you can fill your cafe with felines in no time. Finally, the Gourmand Trait is a good one to pick if you want to specialize in making the best food possible. There are gameplay advantages to doing this that will help you improve other skills later on, but it takes a while to pay off.