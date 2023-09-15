Whiteout Survival Codes (September 2023)

If you’re a fan of kingdom-building games, Whiteout Survival is a great spin on the genre, with the setting switching over to frosty wilderness instead of grand castles. You’ll soon be able to take a trip to the safer part of the woods in no time. In the meantime, we have some codes to help you get an edge on the competition. These will help you, whether you are new or a grizzled veteran.

In Whiteout Survival, codes can be redeemed for various cool stuff. For example, you can receive basic items such as wood and coal that you can use to make more buildings and even improve their levels. As for villagers, some of these keys can grant you powerful new workers that can speed up production and help with building upgrades. These things are vital in surviving the harsh environment and progressing faster without waiting around.

Related: Anime Tales Codes (September 2023) – Latest Codes

All Whiteout Survival Codes List

Image via Diandian Interactive

Whiteout Survival Code List (Working)

5J8Q7H – get free resources.

COMEBACK – get free resources.

Whiteout Survival Expired Codes

A2R7X

R3d9X7

STATE300

DC300K

3wQWGYVB3

COMEBACK

WOS0213

STATE200

N4rapZwa4

9gH4J

WonderfulMom

DC100K

STATE100

MayDay2023

WOSEaster

Happyday

DC30K

gBw8JmVq8

FB50K

THX40K

THX30K

Featured317

Halloween

feastseaso

How to Redeem Whiteout Survival Codes

Image via Diandian Interactive

Redeeming codes in Whiteout Survival is quick and straightforward. All you need to do is make sure you complete the relatively quick tutorial so you can access your menu. Once you’re able to access the menu, you can click on the avatar emblem on the upper left part of the screen and press settings. In the settings menu, look for the gift code option, and then in the following window, type in the codes above to redeem your rewards.

Related: Gunblood: All Cheat Codes & Level Codes

Where to Get More Whiteout Survival Codes?

Image via Diandian Interactive

You can get more codes on Whiteout Survival’s official Facebook page and discord. We’ll also update the guide once more codes become available, so be sure to check back frequently. Remember that these codes are here to give you more resources, boosts, items, and consumables that’ll help you survive and thrive. In the meantime, check out those official sites to stay on top of special giveaways and promotions.