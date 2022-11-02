Who are the Finest of the Franchise bosses in MLB The Show 22?
The Finest are here.
The 2022 MLB season is at its end, meaning its time to take a look at the best performers from this past season. Every year, San Diego Studios honors the best from the previous season by awarding those performers with special Finest cards. The Finest of the Franchise featured program is set to go live on November 4, which will add 30 new high-end players into MLB The Show 22. So, which players are getting Finest cards in this program? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.
All Finest of the Franchise bosses
Much like with other ‘Franchise’ featured programs in MLB The Show 22, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via this time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22, or from other players at the Marketplace.
Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:
American League
Orioles
Adley Rustchman
Red Sox
Coming soon.
White Sox
Coming soon.
Guardians
Coming soon.
Tigers
Coming soon.
Astros
Coming soon.
Royals
Coming soon.
Angels
Coming soon.
Twins
Jhoan Duran
Yankees
Coming soon.
Athletics
Coming soon.
Mariners
Julio Rodriguez
Rays
Coming soon.
Rangers
Coming soon.
Blue Jays
Coming soon.
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Coming soon.
Braves
Coming soon.
Cubs
Coming soon.
Rockies
Coming soon.
Dodgers
Coming soon.
Marlins
Coming soon.
Brewers
Coming soon.
Mets
Coming soon.
Phillies
Coming soon.
Pirates
Coming soon.
Padres
Coming soon.
Giants
Coming soon.
Cardinals
Coming soon.
Nationals
Coming soon.
All Finest of the Franchise program bosses will be 99 OVR cards. These players will be available as part of the Finest of the Franchise Featured Program.