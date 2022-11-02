Who are the Finest of the Franchise bosses in MLB The Show 22?

The 2022 MLB season is at its end, meaning its time to take a look at the best performers from this past season. Every year, San Diego Studios honors the best from the previous season by awarding those performers with special Finest cards. The Finest of the Franchise featured program is set to go live on November 4, which will add 30 new high-end players into MLB The Show 22. So, which players are getting Finest cards in this program? Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Postseason Program

All Finest of the Franchise bosses

Much like with other ‘Franchise’ featured programs in MLB The Show 22, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via this time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22, or from other players at the Marketplace.

Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:

American League

Orioles

Adley Rustchman

We present to you the @Orioles 👑Finest of the Franchise, Adley Rutschman! ⚾@RutschmanAdley



Who do you think the others in the AL East are?#TheShowFinest22👑 #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/EydZmsEUlT — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) November 1, 2022

Red Sox

Coming soon.

White Sox

Coming soon.

Guardians

Coming soon.

Tigers

Coming soon.

Astros

Coming soon.

Royals

Coming soon.

Angels

Coming soon.

Twins

Jhoan Duran

Repping the @Twins in our 👑Finest of the Franchise👑 Featured Program is Jhoan Durán!



See the rest of the AL Central reveals this Friday at 11:30 AM PT during our final livestream of the year!#TheShowFinest22👑 #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/79yF4DQfyF — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) November 2, 2022

Yankees

Coming soon.

Athletics

Coming soon.

Mariners

Julio Rodriguez

Here is your first look at @JRODshow44 👑Finest of the Franchise series 💎!



Find out who will rep the other AL West teams in the Finest of the Franchise Featured Program when we go live 🔔Friday at 11:30 AM PT for our FINAL STREAM of the year!#TheShowFinest22👑 #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/OPuyncHoji — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) October 31, 2022

Rays

Coming soon.

Rangers

Coming soon.

Blue Jays

Coming soon.

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Coming soon.

Braves

Coming soon.

Cubs

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Coming soon.

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Coming soon.

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Coming soon.

Nationals

Coming soon.

All Finest of the Franchise program bosses will be 99 OVR cards. These players will be available as part of the Finest of the Franchise Featured Program.