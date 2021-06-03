Who are the Ionian champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift?

Irelia and Riven are the latest champions to join the expanding roster of League of Legends: Wild Rift. While Riven is native to Noxus, Irelia hails from the magical land of Ionia. However, she is not the only champion from Ionia playable in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Every Ionian champion in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Ionia is a mystical land of beauty and spirituality. It was generally inhabited by people who sought peace and harmony in the world. The people of Ionia remained neutral and avoided any war until it was invaded by Noxus, which led to a significant change in its dynamic. Dark arts is on the rise in Ionia, and most of its residents hold a vendetta against the Noxian army. That said, these are all the champions from Ionia who are currently available in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Ahri

Akali

Irelia

Jhin

Kennen

Lee Sin

Master Yi

Rakan

Varus

Wukong

Xayah

Yasuo

Zed

As the League of Legends: Wild Rift roster slowly increases over time, we will likely see more champions from Ionia in the future. However, Riot Games have confirmed not every champion from League of Legends will be carried to Wild Rift, so it would be interesting to see which champions don’t make the cut.