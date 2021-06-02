League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update APK + OBB download link for Android
Brand new Wild Rift content is here.
League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update has been released, which new champions including Riven, and Irelia, champion skins, runes update, Broken Blades event, along with champion nerfs and buffs. Players with access to the game can download the latest update from Google Play Store and App Store; otherwise, you can install it via the APK and OBB files.
League of Legends: Wild Rift 23 Update APK
The League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update APK file size is around 95 MB, while the OBB file weighs around 1.85 GB. As such, the update requires about 3.5 GB of free storage on your device. Here is the step-by-step guide on downloading and installing the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 Update.
- Download the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2.3 update APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above on your device.
- Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After the installation of APK file, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.riotgames.league.wildrift
- League of Legends: Wild Rift is now installed completely, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file of the game.