Who are the voice actors for Horizon Forbidden West?

Aloy will explore a brand new area of the United States in Horizon Forbidden West, but you’ll likely recognize some of the voices heard throughout. The game is packed with a good amount of starpower, including returning actors from the first Horizon title, as well as Hollywood legends who have headlined films like The Matrix and Black Panther. Here are the voice actors for Horizon Forbidden West.

Ashly Burch – Aloy

Ashly Burch reprises her role as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West. Burch has also voiced a variety of characters in other video games, including Chloe Price in the Life Is Strange series, Viper in Valorant, and Parvati in The Outer Worlds.

Lance Reddick – Sylens

Lance Reddick returns as Sylens, a role he first played in Horizon Zero Dawn. Reddick’s iconic voice can also be heard in Destiny 2, where he voices Commander Zavala. He’s also set to star as Albert Wesker in Netflix’s television adaptation of the Resident Evil series.

Angela Bassett – Regalla

Angela Bassett voices Regalla, one of the main antagonists of Horizon Forbidden West, who leads an army consisting of both humans and machines. Bassett is a decorated actress known for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It and more recently, her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther. Bassett previously voiced Aurelia Arnot AKA Six in Rainbow Six Siege.

Carrie-Anne Moss – Tilda

Carrie-Anne Moss plays Tilda, an enigmatic, seemingly angelic being who Aloy will encounter on her journey. Moss is best known for her role as Trinity in The Matrix and its sequels. She also voiced fan-favorite character Aria T’Loak in the Mass Effect trilogy.

Peter Brooke – Brewmaster

Peter Brooke voices the Brewmaster in Horizon Forbidden West. Brooke has also played roles in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Dark Knight.

Craig McDonald-Kelly – Unconfirmed

Craig McDonald-Kelly is part of Horizon Forbidden West’s voice cast, according to the game’s IMDB page. However, it’s currently unknown what his role will be. The actor has appeared in many television shows, including Traces, The A Word, and Man Down.