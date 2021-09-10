Who are the voice actors in Forspoken?

Forspoken, a narrative-driven action-adventure game from Square Enix, thrusts the player into the world of Athia, a dangerous land filled with fearsome foes and difficult trials on a journey that will require the player to harness magical abilities to survive. You play as Frey Holland, a street-wise young woman voiced by Ella Balinska, who is dropped from New York city onto Athia and is tasked with surviving this treacherous world.

To coincide with a more in-depth story introduction trailer unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase, Square Enix has also announced the other characters and voice actors aiding or trying to defeat the young heroine on her quest to save this new world she is a part of.

Cuff, Voiced by Jonathan Cake (Stargirl, First Knight)

Image via Internet Movie Database

Cuff is Frey’s magical, sentient bracelet that helps the player navigate through the world of Athia.

Tanta Sila, voiced by Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show, Sleepy Hollow)

Image via Internet Movie Database

Sila once protected Athia but has since become the sole tyrant and dictator who has unparalleled skill in battle.

Johedy, voiced by Keala Settle (Greatest Showman, Ricki and the Flash)

Image via Internet Movie Database

Johedy is a stubborn and touch archivist who aides Frey in her journey.

Auden, voiced by Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop, Top Gun: Maverick)

Image via Internet Movie Database

Auden is a young woman who is open-minded, accepting Frey’s arrival in Athia while aiding her along her journey.

Along with the actors announced for the game, Bear McCreary was also introduced as a composer for the game. Most gamers will recognize McCreary’s work from 2018’s God of War and The Walking Dead. To coincide with McCreary’s more contemporary electronic beats, Garry Schyman, of BioShock fame, will be composing more classically inspired music for the game.

Although no specific release date has been given for Forspoken, Sony has announced this game as a Spring 2022 release for the PlayStation 5.