Who are the voice actors in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter was not a franchise known for its story, but Monster Hunter World has changed that narrative, as fans grew attached to the cast surrounding the silent protagonist. Monster Hunter Rise continued that trend, and Sunbreak is set to bring an assortment of new characters into the mix. Here are the voices behind the new faces.

Ted Evans (Admiral Galleus)

Admiral Galleus is the commander for the Knights of the Royal Order. He and his order protect the Kingdom as best they can. Ted Evans brings him to life, with a stoic voice that projects authority. Some of his previous work in gaming includes titles such as Dark Alliance: Dungeons and Dragons, Rage 2: Rise of the Ghosts, and Final Fantasy XV.

Xanthe Huynh

Chichae is the new quest giver for the Sunbreak expansion. She will be with the hunter on every mission they embark on. This character will be around for much of the game, and voice actor Xanthe is experienced in the gaming space. She has voiced characters in Lost Ark, Persona 5, and Triangle Strategy.

Cherami Leigh (Minayle)

Minayle plays the role of the blacksmith in the town of El Dorado. She will be helping us craft new weapons and armor that we bring back from hunting the new monsters across the Kingdom. Cherami is a fantastic voice actor who has appeared in major franchises. Titles such as Halo Infinite, Lost Judgment, and the Pokémon TV series.

Daman Mills (Oboro)

Oboro is the voice of calm and commerce in El Dorado. He will be the new merchant for the Sunbreak expansion. He will offer potions, traps, and more to eager hunters looking for any advantage they can get. Daman Mills is a veteran voice actor who has appeared in many anime shows and games. He has appeared in acclaimed anime such as Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Super, and High-Rise Invasion.

