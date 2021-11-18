Who are the voice actors in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus is a team-based platform fighter coming featuring a range of Warner Bros. fighters. Releasing across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC with robust multiplayer offerings for playing with your friends, you might notice some familiar voices here. Projects like this are difficult because the studios aren’t always able to nab the original voice actors. In MultiVersus’ case, there are many familiar voices attached to these classic characters.

Kevin Conroy – Batman

Kevin Conroy reprises his role as Batman, which he played in several different animated series, films, and games including Injustice. Of these, the 90s Batman: The Animated Series is his most iconic role as the masked vigilante.

George Newbern – Superman

George Newbern takes the helm here, most notable for his role as Superman in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Newbern has also voice Sephiroth in the Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy franchises.

Abby Trott – Wonder Woman

Abby Trott voices Wonder Woman here. Her most notable modern roles include Nezuko from Demon Slayer and Tae Takemi in Persona 5 Royal.

Tara Strong – Harley Quinn

Tara Strong returns as the iconic Harley Quinn. While not the first person to voice her, Tara Strong has voiced the psychotic Batman villain in various media ranging from the Batman Arkham franchise to the Injustice series. Other major roles have included Timmy from The Fairly Odd Parents and Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls.

Matthew Lillard – Shaggy

He wasn’t the original voice of Shaggy, nor does he play Shaggy in modern Scooby Doo media, but he is one of the most recognizable. Matthew Lillard is best known for his live action portrayal of the character in the 2000’s Scooby Doo movies as well as one of the villains from the original Scream.

Eric Bauza – Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry

Eric Bauza takes the reigns as both the wisecracking rabbit and the inseparable duo. He is one of the more recent voices behind Bugs Bunny, but you may also know him as Stimpy from Ren and Stimpy.

Maisie Williams – Arya Stark

Maisie Williams reprises her role in video game form as Arya Stark from the Game of Thrones television series. While her most significant role, Williams has had other recognizable appearances including Ashildr from Doctor Who.

John DiMaggio – Jake the Dog

John DiMaggio may be best know for his roles as Bender from Futurama and Gears of War’s Marcus Fenix, but that’s not all. DiMaggio is also the original voice actor behind Jake from Adventure Time.

Jeremy Shada – Finn

Joining his Adventure Time co-star, Jeremy reprises his role as Finn. While he has acted in other games such as Cookie Run: Kingdom , Shada is also a musician that continues to make music under his real name.

Daniel DiVenere – Steven Universe

Daniel DiVenere is one of the few confirmed actors to not have had any experience with the role in question. The original character is voiced by Zach Callison, but DiVenere has years of acting experience. You’ll most likely know him as the voice of Chandler from The Loud House.

Estelle – Garnet

Estelle, on the other hand, is Garnet’s original voice in Steven Universe. While she has other acting credits, she is best known in the music industry as a songwriter, rapper, singer, and music producer.

Andrew Frankel – Reindog

Reindog is an original character created for MultiVersus.