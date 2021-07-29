Who are the voice actors in The Artful Escape?

A promising musical journey in game form The Artful Escape seems to be an epic adventure into the rock n’ roll world. To meet up with its glorious premise, some Hollywood talent has been attached to the game, following 12 Minutes’ Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy.

The cast list for The Artful Escape includes:

Carl Weathers (Predator, Happy Gilmore, The Mandolorian)

Caroline Kinley (Love is Blue, Love is Yellow) as Violetta

Mark Strong (Shazam!, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Cruella)

Michael Johnston (Teen Wolf (2011), Tales of Zestiria, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue) as Francis Vendetti

Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Saving Mr. Banks)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, Infinity Train, Gunpowder Milkshake)

A teenager talented with the guitar decides to change his direction in life when he decides to take on the role of a rock star. Through a psychedelic trip, somewhat similar to The Beatles’ later works, he gets inspired as he learns what his stage persona will be like. This journey will likely be heightened by the game’s cast of talented actors. This work by Beethoven & Dinosaur reminds us of some of the absurdist releases from Double Fine Productions like Psychonauts 2 and Broken Age.

The Artful Escape will be releasing on September 9 for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one.