Who created Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia is the indie horror game that took the world by storm in September 2020. The game was a hit on release, and it continues to be one of the most viewed games on Twitch. With how popular the game has become, it is a little bit shocking to learn that Phasmophobia was made by a single person.

Indie games are often made with small teams, some big indie titles are often created by a sole developer. Phasmophobia was created by a UK developer who goes by the name “Dknighter”. Dknighter developed and published the game under their Kinetic Games studio name. In June 2021, Dknighter announced that Phasmophobia was now expanding its team to encompass more than just them. So the game is no longer simply handled by one person anymore.

Phasmophobia is a first-person, investigation game where players take control of a team of ghost hunters. The players’ goal is to find proof that a Ghost is haunting an area, usually by taking a good picture of the ghost. Players can also earn money by doing certain tasks that also proves the existence of ghost. However, ghosts can attack players and send them to the afterlife.

There are multiple locations that players can investigate, and there are several kinds of ghosts they can potentially encounter. A recent update for the game added cursed possessions and new ghost powers.