Who is Immaru in Destiny 2?

Leading up to the release of Destiny 2’s expansion, The Witch Queen, developers Bungie are dropping several hints about what they plan to add to the game’s story and the looming threat of the Lucent Brood, the members of the Hide that have access to the Light and Ghosts. One of the bigger teases is an upcoming enemy named Immaru, which Bungie shared in a brief transmission on their Instagram account. This guide covers who Immaru could be in Destiny 2 and their potential significance to the story.

In the brief transmission, this is what the character Immaru says. “Attention all lucent hives, Immaru here with your marching orders. Got a high priority messenger passing through our territory, keep those gun toting wagamaggots off her.”

Based on the transmission, we can summarize a handful of things. First, we know the individual, Immaru, speaking in the transmission is aligned with the Hive or is a Hive member. They are directly working with Savathûn to relay her will to her various forces scattered over her Throne World to protect her from the Guardians, you.

Outside of the audio, we have extremely little to go on during the transmission right now. There are a handful of theories of who Immaru could be. Right now, the more popular one is that Immaru is one of the many Hive Knights with a Ghost, and we’re listening in on one of the upcoming bosses that we’ll have to fight against. Another is that it’s a Hive Ghost sharing this information, reaching out to the armies. Many players listening to this have interpreted it as Immaru running a ‘patrol’ against Guardians, which players regularly do while running around any planet they visit as a daily activity.

Right now, there’s no definitive answer. The transmission does give us a name, and a difficult-to-hear-voice, of one of Savathûn’s allies, and we can expect to see them in the upcoming The Witch Queen expansion when released in Destiny 2.