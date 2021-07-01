Who is in the NEO: The World Ends With You voice cast?
Who voices Rindo? We’ve got you covered.
A charismatic game like NEO: The World Ends With You needs a great cast to accompany it, and thankfully, Rindo and the gang are voiced by some amazing talent. From Persona 5’s Xanthe Huynh and Xander Mobus to Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle’s Griffin Burns, the game has quite a bit on offer.
The full English cast list
Behind The Voice Actors has compiled all the English voice actors we know for NEO: The World Ends With You so far. Each of them was announced during a recent trailer of the game.
- Rindo voiced by Paul Castro Jr
- Fret voiced by Griffin Burns (English)
- Nagi voiced by Miranda Parkin
- Sho Minaminmoto voiced by Andy Hirsch
- Shiba voiced by Shaun Conde
- Kubo voiced by Xander Mobus
- Ayano voiced by Erin Yvette
- Kaie voiced by Josey Montana McCoy
- Shoka voiced by Bailey Gamebertoglio
- Hishima voiced by James Austin Kerr
- Susukichi voiced by Max Udell
- Tsugami voiced by Ciara Riley Wilson
- Fuya voiced by Adam Gold
- Kanon voiced by Xanthe Huynh
- Motoi voiced by Nick Thurston
- Koki Kariya voiced by Andrew Kishino
- Uzuki Yashiro voiced by Kate Higgins
- Coco voiced by Kitana Turnbull
An Analysis
A majority of the cast are relative newcomers to the video game voice-over industry. Some exceptions include Xander Mobus, the voice of Persona 5’s Joker and Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s announcer, and Xanthe Huynh who took on the roles of Haru from Persona 5 and Fire Emblem: Three House’s Marianne.
With our playthrough of the game so far, the main group of Rindo, Fret, Nagi, and Sho all have great chemistry and deliver their lines in an excellent manner. They seem to be cast well.