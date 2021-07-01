Who is in the NEO: The World Ends With You voice cast?

A charismatic game like NEO: The World Ends With You needs a great cast to accompany it, and thankfully, Rindo and the gang are voiced by some amazing talent. From Persona 5’s Xanthe Huynh and Xander Mobus to Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle’s Griffin Burns, the game has quite a bit on offer.

The full English cast list

Behind The Voice Actors has compiled all the English voice actors we know for NEO: The World Ends With You so far. Each of them was announced during a recent trailer of the game.

Rindo voiced by Paul Castro Jr

Fret voiced by Griffin Burns (English)

Nagi voiced by Miranda Parkin

Sho Minaminmoto voiced by Andy Hirsch

Shiba voiced by Shaun Conde

Kubo voiced by Xander Mobus

Ayano voiced by Erin Yvette

Kaie voiced by Josey Montana McCoy

Shoka voiced by Bailey Gamebertoglio

Hishima voiced by James Austin Kerr

Susukichi voiced by Max Udell

Tsugami voiced by Ciara Riley Wilson

Fuya voiced by Adam Gold

Kanon voiced by Xanthe Huynh

Motoi voiced by Nick Thurston

Koki Kariya voiced by Andrew Kishino

Uzuki Yashiro voiced by Kate Higgins

Coco voiced by Kitana Turnbull

An Analysis

Image via Square Enix

A majority of the cast are relative newcomers to the video game voice-over industry. Some exceptions include Xander Mobus, the voice of Persona 5’s Joker and Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s announcer, and Xanthe Huynh who took on the roles of Haru from Persona 5 and Fire Emblem: Three House’s Marianne.

With our playthrough of the game so far, the main group of Rindo, Fret, Nagi, and Sho all have great chemistry and deliver their lines in an excellent manner. They seem to be cast well.