Who is Lisa in Phasmophobia?

Some Phasmophobia players may have talked about encountering a Lisa or having seen a Lisa-like ghost during one of their games. The name comes up often in the Phasmophobia Discord channel, and it’s a name you might encounter on the Phasmophobia subreddit every so often. However, it’s a little confusing about who this Lisa is and where they came from. Here’s what you need to know about who Lisa is in Phasmophobia.

Where did Lisa come from in Phasmophobia?

Lisa does not come from the Phasmophobia development team. Instead, it comes from a notable streamer known as Insym. One of the bigger games they enjoy playing is Phasmophobia, and while they were playing the game, they had a particular interesting ghost interacting while they were playing a match. The ghost would do multiple crazy things and have unique interactions with them throughout the entire match. When this first happens, Insym referred to the ghost as a “Lisa” and now frequently calls out to any spirit that fits these characteristics.

If you ever see another Phasmophobia player in your name saying the ghost they dealt with was a “Lisa,” or you’re currently in a match, and someone calls the spirit this, it’s likely a reference by Insym’s streams. Of course, Insym doesn’t always encounter a “Lisa.” Still, it can happen with some more challenging difficulties, especially when the ghost is attempting to hide what it is, making it harder for your team to figure out what type of entity you’re dealing with.

The Lisa reference is not one by the development team and is not the actual name of the ghost you’re trying to investigate in Phasmophobia. You can call the ghost whatever you want while you’re trying to investigate it, and it does not have any real names, as far as what’s been shared by the development team.