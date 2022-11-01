Who is Michael in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose? Answered

Shadows of Rose is the DLC of Resident Evil Village and it tells the story of Ethan’s daughter Rose as she delves into the consciousness of the Megamycete to find a way to get rid of her powers. While Rose will meet some pretty interesting NPCs along the way, none are as mysterious as Michael. Throughout the DLC, we are left with one quest that haunts us and that is who is Michael? This guide will show you who Michael is in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Michael’s identity in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

After entering the consciousness of the Megamycete, Rose finds herself in the dungeon of Castle Dimitrescu. Like her father before her, Rose must survive the castle if she wants any hope of completing her end goal. Shortly after entering this strange land, Rose is met with some sparkling lights that have the mysterious power to write messages on the walls of the castle and the other parts of the DLC. This entity tells Rose to call him Michael.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Michael will help you out as you progress through the DLC by giving you hints on the walls and spawning items when you are in need of them. Most importantly, this entity serves as a guide for Rose to help her through this troubling time in her life. Over halfway through the DLC, you get a hint as to who this character is. This hint comes in the form of the safe space which is Ethan’s old home.

Related: How to get the shotgun in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

After defeating Eveline in a pretty daring boss battle, Michael manifests himself and pushes Rose out of the way from danger. This shot reveals that Michael is actually Ethan Winters; Rose’s father and the protagonist of the campaign. It is later revealed during the final part of the DLC that the entity once known as Michael is Rose’s father as the two of them start to bond.