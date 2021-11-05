In Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign, you’ll play through the game as one of the five primary characters in Task Force One, a unique team of special forces made of people from around the world working together to assist in taking down the Nazi forces at the end of World War II. You’ll play as unique perspectives for all of the characters during the campaign. Although, at the very beginning, during mission Phoenix, you’ll be playing as Novak. Who is Novak in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and what is their role?

This article does contain spoilers for the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign. However, if you would rather play the campaign yourself, you’ll be playing as Novak during the very first mission in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Phoenix mission, you’ll be assuming the role of Novak and playing as him while the other primary characters roam around with you, assisting you as you hijack the train headed to Hamburg and then assault the U-boat Base.

However, at the end of the mission, Hermann Freisinger, one of the main antagonists for the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign, captures the team. After a brief dialogue, Freisinger brutally murders and kills Novak in front of the other characters, ending Novak’s career as a Call of Duty main character before it officially begins.

Beyond the last name Novak, no other name or phrase is given to the character. Novak appears at the beginning of the campaign, but he’s not one of the primary protagonists. Call of Duty: Vanguard is all about Richard Webb, Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Lucas Riggs, and Wade Jackson, all working together in Task Force One.