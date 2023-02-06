Who is Perry in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

The Last of Us show on HBO has taken audiences by storm. Fans of the popular PlayStation game have praised the series for its faithful adaptation, and most agree that the changes made have only strengthened the narrative further. Episode four of the series, titled “Please Hold My Hand,” sees Joel and Ellie come across a group of revolutionists in Kansas City, Missouri led by a new and mysterious character named Kathleen. At her side is a new bearded military character named Perry. Here is what you need to know about Perry in The Last of Us show.

Related: Who is Kathleen in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Was Perry in The Last of Us Game?

Perry is played by Jeffrey Pierce. Fans of the game might recognize his all too familiar voice as he is the voice actor for Joel’s brother Tommy in both games. In the show however, he is a high-ranking member of a group of survivors in Kansas City that liberated the area from FEDRA and now rule it ruthlessly. They rightfully don’t trust trespassers encroaching in their city, and have been known to attack anyone on sight. These people take the place of the hunters that appeared in the Pittsburgh section of the game, but Perry was not a character seen before the show.

Joel and Ellie stumble into the revolutionists’ trap when entering Kansas City by car. Joel recognizes the trap, but Ellie is naive to the cruelty of the outside world, and the two are forced to flee on foot after crashing the car. Perry shows Kathleen where Henry and Sam have been hiding out while also letting her in on the fact that something bad is stirring in the bowels of the city. They are determined to hunt down Henry, Sam, and the trespassers before dealing with the new threat.

Related: The “woke” boogeyman strikes again as review bombers go after acclaimed third episode of The Last of Us

While Perry was not a character originally seen in The Last of Us, his presence in the episode gives character to the mostly faceless enemies from the Pittsburgh section of the game that “Please Hold My Hand” is based off.