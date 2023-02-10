Who is the Headmaster in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

In Hogwarts Legacy, you are going to be meeting a ton of new characters and personalities that you will not recognize from other Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stories. That being said, there are names you will recognize, as many of the people in the school are relatives and have had interactions with the characters you do know. One of the most notable characters is the Headmaster, who has a connection to Harry. Here is what you need to know about who the Hogwarts Legacy Headmaster is.

Who is Phineas Nigellus Black in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Headmaster of the school in Hogwarts Legacy is a man named Phineas Nigellus Black, voiced by Simon Pegg. If you are wondering, yes, he is related to Sirius Black, Harry Potter’s godfather. Phineas is Sirius’ great-grandfather and is considered by many to be the most disliked Headmaster that Hogwarts has ever had. You can see this in multiple instances, like him canceling the Quidditch season and students talking bad about him as you walk around the school. Even the teachers don’t have respect for the man.

When Black first started at Hogwarts, he was a professor of an unknown class and disliked dealing with students. The Ministry of Magic would later pressure him into taking the Headmaster job, and he continued to despise the students, especially those who were not pure-blood magic folk.

Phineas died in 1925 and, like other Headmasters, had a portrait placed in the Headmaster’s Office so that he could offer his advice to later coming people who took the role, like Albus Dumbledore. Phineas did not like Dumbledore because of the respect he showed for muggles. He would often snap at everyone and not be helpful, although he did deliver an important message from Dumbledore to Sirius in the Black house in the Order of the Phoenix book that would wind up saving Arthur Weasley’s life.

Phineas Black also appears in the Deathly Hallows book, as Harry, Ron, and Hermione take his portrait with them to learn about what is happening at the school while they hunt Horcruxes. He does betray them and give their location away, though.

In general, Phineas Nigellus Black is just an easy person not to like. He discriminates against a certain kind of people just trying to live their life, and everyone despises him for it in the long run. It kind of reminds you of a certain author, huh?